Clay County man arrested on several charges

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on various different charges.

Christopher Terry was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony fleeing, careless driving, and a suspended driver’s license.

Terry is currently being held at the Clay County Detention center on a $20,560 bond.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the investigation is still ongoing and if you have any information on the incident please call the Clay County Sheriff’s department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.