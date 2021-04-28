Clay County man had his bond revoked in Clay Co. Justice Court

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update on a Clay County burglary arrest from earlier this week.

37-year-old Edward Malone’s bond was revoked in Clay County Justice Court.

He was out on bond when he was arrested this past weekend and charged with burglary.

Malone is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of directing a minor to commit a felony, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Bond was set at 100,000 dollars for the new charges.

Malone’s sister, Emily Bock, is now charged with hindering prosecution in the case.

Her bond was set at 5,000 dollars.