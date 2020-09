CLAY COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is arrested and charged with 3 counts of animal cruelty.

Sheriff’s Deputies say 22-year-old Komarcus Powell was arrested Tuesday after deputies searched his residence along HWY 50 West in Clay County.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says 6 dogs and 2 cats were recovered from the residence.

The Clay County Animal Shelter assisted with relocating the animals.

Bond for Powell has been set at three thousand five hundred and fourty-eight dollars.