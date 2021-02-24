Clay County Sheriff’s arrest and charge two people with burglary

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County Sheriff Investigators have arrested and charged two individuals with recent burglaries.

Edward Malone has been charged with two counts of burglary and Melissa Ford is charged with one count of accessory before the fact.

The burglaries took place on February 20th around the Point Harbor area of Clay County.

Investigators believe some items are still missing including two guns and several chainsaws.

Malone and Ford are currently being held at the Clay County Detention Center. Malone’s bond is set at 50,000 dollars and Fords is 10,000 dollars.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.