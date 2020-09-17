Clay County Sheriff’s Department investigates possible animal cruelty case

CLAY COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating another possible animal cruelty case.

This makes the second one this week.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to Walker Sanders Road near Pheba earlier today after neighbors filed a noise complaint.

Once on scene, Deputies found at least 15 malnourished dogs chained up in the woods throughout several different connecting properties.

Another dog was found dead.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says his office is in process of attained seizure warrants for each property involved.

The Clay County Animal Shelter is assisting in relocating the dogs.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Scott says the investigation is on-going and more dogs could be found.