Clean up efforts are under way in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two months ago Friday an EF-2 tornado changed the landscape of Hamilton.

Trees, bricks, and home materials form piles up and down the road in Hamilton.

Now crews are out working to remove it.

“We are doing the veg, which is anything tree related, and we are also doing C&D, which is construction debris. So anything that has anything to do with how the house is built like lumber bricks flooring anything like that, that’s also being removed too,” said project manager Hunter Austin.

15,000 yards of rubble has been picked up since Monday. And while there is still more to do Austin said it’s going better than expected.

“Actually I didn’t expect to have this much done by this point which is a good thing it means we’re moving along quicker than we expected. So, it’s always a good thing for residence.”

While some piles are already shrinking, crews still need some help.

“The biggest thing that homeowners can do to help us is get all their debris out to the right of way which is 15 feet of the side of the road it’s as close as they can get it the better off they are,” said Austin. “The trucks that have got to sit on the road they can’t get on private property we’ve got to get the stuff to the road.”

Monroe County Supervisor Chip Chism said he is happy to see things moving forward.

“I’m ready for this stuff to be gone just like everybody.”

Now families can focus on putting their homes back together.

“They can come in and start what do you say rebuilding their lives and I wish them all the luck in the world,” said Chism.

Austin told WCBI there are an estimated 150,000 yards of debris. She says she expects the project to take about two months.