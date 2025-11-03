Clear start to a new month

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunny and dry conditions through the beginning of the week. Expect a slight climb in afternoon highs too!

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the corner. There is a chance for some patchy fog overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: With a lingering High Pressure system, conditions are going to maintain dry and sunny! Afternoon high temperatures will start to warm up, expecting the lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 40s, with a continued clear sky.

WEDNESDAY: An eastward shift in the High Pressure will cause a shift in the wind, which will start bringing in some warm and moist air to Mississippi. Afternoon highs will be even warmer, in the middle 70s! Slightly above average. Lows will maintain in the middle 40s for Wednesday night/Thursday morning.