Clergy hold prayer rally for justice

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Pastors from churches throughout the Tupelo area took time to pray for justice in the George Floyd case and also to advocate for lasting change.

A Clergy Prayer Rally for Justice attracted hundreds in front of Tupelo City Hall Friday night.

- Advertisement -

Pastors prayed for healing in the nation, and lasting change in the areas of race relations and injustice against minorities.

“We should pray, ask for God’s guidance, and get up and do something. Gideon was on his face and angel of the Lord said, get up, he was praying, but angel said there’s sin in the camp. So we can pray and we don’t want that to be an excuse for anybody to say let’s just pray about it, prayer always challenges you to do something, because when you go before God in prayer, God comes back and gives you a command to do something,” said Bishop Clarence Parks, pastor at Tupelo’s Temple of Compassion and Deliverance.

Pastors also condemned the rioting and looting and other criminal acts taking place in larger cities nationwide, saying those actions draw attention away from George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.