More Clouds Friday, Brighter Weekend

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers are possible but skies will continue all night. Steady temperatures in the mid to low 50s are expected to continue. Winds between 5 and 15 mph will become westerly by sunrise.

FRIDAY: Some showers are possible, especially during the morning. The chance of rain is just 20%. Mostly cloudy skies hold on during into the afternoon and evening. We’re looking at highs around 60 during the day with 50s building in for high school football. WNW winds between 5 and 15 mph hang on during the day.

WEEKEND: Brighter skies and milder temperatures are set to return. Plan on mid 60s Saturday with mid to upper 70s a good bet on Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Lots of sun in on track as high pressure builds back into the Southeast. Highs top out in the 60s Monday but some low 70s may return by Tuesday. Lows stay in the 40s.

HALLOWEEN-THURSDAY: Halloween day now appears as if it’ll be warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Some rain and storms are possible during the evening and into Thursday morning. We’ll continue to refine the forecast during the coming days so all the little ghosts and goblins are prepared.

