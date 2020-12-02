Clouds moving in Wednesday ahead of our next rain chances

SUMMARY: Below average temperatures will stick around for the next week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s while overnight lows look to be mainly in the 30s. Areas of rain are possible Thursday into Friday. More sunshine returns for the weekend into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Our Wednesday is starting off with mostly clear skies & cold temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will be moving in throughout the day. Highs still cool but not too bad as they rebound to the lower to mid 50s. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with rain moving into the region by daybreak. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers throughout the day. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain. Milder overnight lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: A chance of lingering showers early will make way to a mix of sun & clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows in the lower 30s Friday night.

SATURDAY: A really nice but cool weekend is ahead for us. A mix of sun & clouds on Saturday. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY-EARLY NEXT WEEK: Our quiet weather pattern continues with lots of sunshine as we end the weekend and begin a new workweek. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

