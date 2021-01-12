More clouds Wednesday, rain chances to remain low

SUMMARY: Quiet weather is going to be the general rule of thumb during the next 7 days. A few weak systems will pass on by but they don’t look to provide us with any significant moisture chance. Temperatures will continue to be on a roller coaster ride.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear during the evening with clouds increasing late. Lows in the mid 20s. Calm wind.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle can’t be totally ruled out. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds SSW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs around 50. Lows around 30 Friday night.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Cool highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30 Sunday night.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App