Cloudy and Cool Today; Nice Weekend.

TODAY: An isolated shower can’t be ruled out today, but most spots don’t see any additional rainfall. Overcast skies will keep temperatures from climbing much again today, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds decrease overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

WEEKEND: Sunshine returns to our area this weekend and we start to warm up, into the mid to upper 60s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday. Overnight lows in the 40s.

- Advertisement -

MON/TUE: A little bit cooler on Monday under sunny skies, with highs in the upper 60s, then back into the 70s Tuesday with sunshine sticking around. Overnight lows in the 40s Monday night and 50s Tuesday night.

WED/THU: More unsettled weather as a cold front pushes through mid-week, bringing scattered thunderstorms.