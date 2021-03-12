Cloudy and warm weekend, but storms are on the way

Temperatures will remain warm for the next several days as clouds continue to move back into the area. While the weekend appears dry for the most part, showers and storms will return late Sunday night into early Monday. Another round of storms is possible Wednesday evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s with a calm wind.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Clouds will continue this weekend but, aside from a stray sprinkle, most of us won’t see any rain. Highs will be near 80 each afternoon. Storms will move into the area late Sunday night. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night!

MONDAY: Showers and storms are likely Monday morning. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain as they move through. While the severe weather threat appears to be limited, some stronger storms are possible. The tornado potential remains very low, but a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out. It appears we’ll dry out by Monday afternoon as temperatures climb back into the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: A few showers are possible through the day Tuesday, but widespread rain is unlikely. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Yet another round of storms is likely Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. While we are still several days away and things could change, it appears severe weather is a possibility with this system. This is something we’ll have to watch over the next few days. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s with lows near 60.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Rain and storms will exit by the end of the week, leaving us dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

