CMSD future discussed at community meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Board of Trustees for the Columbus Municipal School District hears from the community about the direction they think the district should take.

The common feeling is there’s room for improvement. The district recently received a “D” rating.

Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat says these meetings are critical to the future of the district.

“Everybody deserves to be listened to. We value the opinion of the city, the community, and if they have questions or concerns or ideas we want to listen to those ideas. We’ve been very transparent and open and will continue to do so,” said Dr. Labat.

More community meetings are expected to be held this fall.