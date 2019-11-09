Coffee With Members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Coffee and conversation. That’s how members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus and some area residents spent their Saturday morning. This meeting was more than just a meeting for a cup of joe.

Helen’s Kitchen sits just off the corner of the historic 7th Avenue North in the Friendly City. It’s a place several meet for comfort food and good conversation.

“It’s always been the place to find out information and what’s going on in town. You have a city hall, but you also have Helen’s Kitchen,” said Representative Kabir Karriem.

The place with home-cooked meals and smiles to greet you has been a safe space in the African American community for over 30 years.

“I don’t know of any place that you can go and come and have lunch, breakfast or even dinner and you might be sitting next to an elected official or someone who lays bricks it’s just the common ground for good conversation and the pulse of the community,” said Karriem.

Saturday, Helen’s Kitchen opened its doors for good conversation with the first-ever coffee with members of the MS legislative black caucus. Representative Kabir Karriem, who’s part of the group, says that coffee with the caucus was a way to hear from their community about what they think should be changed.

“Black caucus leadership was trying to use it as a model to tell our other members this is something you should do to stay in tune with your constituents,” said Karriem.

The discussion over coffee included topics like education and incarceration.

Judge Bennie Jones of West Point says this meeting is a step in the direction.

“You all are grabbling with Things we’ve been grabbling with for 50 years, so the struggle continues, and I’m just happy that we’re in good hands,” said Jones.

Karriem says because of people like Jones coffee with the caucus is possible, and the work still continues.

“We would not be in the positions that we’re in if it wasn’t for the shoulders of the great ones who come before us. It’s not a passing of the baton because you still have those individuals who fought for civil rights and freedom and equality 50 years ago, but the struggle still continues,” said Karriem.

The MS Legislative Black Caucus plans to do more events like this before the next legislative session.