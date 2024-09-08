Coffeeville PD investigate child abuse case

Officials say it involved a 2-year-old child.

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On Friday, Sept. 6, the Coffeeville Police Department received a call about child abuse from Child Protective Services that occurred within the city limits.

Officials say it involved a 2-year-old child.

Police discovered 2 subjects who were involved, and they are not releasing those names at the moment.

One of the subjects left the state and took the child to the Children’s Burn Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

She was then arrested Saturday on felony child abuse charges and will be extradited to Mississippi by Coffeeville PD.

The other subject is waiting to be apprehended due to pending charges.

This case is still under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X