COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Coffeeville Police are looking for a man after a gas station robbery.

A man went into the Marathon Gas Station store on Highway 7, on Friday, Dec. 6 around 9:58 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male, and at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black pullover jacket, black pants, white face mask, and work boots.

Police say he went into the store, pretended to buy something, and pointed a weapon at the clerk demanding money.

The clerk then gave him $500 from the register.

If you have any information call the Coffeeville police department.

This case is under investigation.

