Cold Air Settling In

TONIGHT: Temperatures continue to fall into the 30s and 40s with a stiff north/northwest wind between 10-25 mph. Look for rain to end after midnight and a mix of sun and clouds by morning.

SUNDAY: Look for the sun to return but it will be noticeably cooler. Highs may top out only in the mid to upper 50s. Northerly winds between 10 and 20 mph will keep a chill going all day long.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A frost or freeze threat returns to the region. We expect lows in the mid to low 30s so you may need to protect your tender plants yet again.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Fair but seasonally cooler temperatures are expected with highs only in the 60s. We also may very well see frost area-wide as lows fall into the low 30s and even upper 20s Sunday night into Monday morning.

WEDNESDAY: We’re back to seasonal temperatures in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Another storm system winds up and heads our way. We’ve got the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday, but as of now we anticipate most of the action should push to the east in time for the weekend. We’ll monitor.

