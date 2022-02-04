Cold and breezy Friday, sunshine is back for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold, blustery weather headlines Friday’s weather before nicer weather returns for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Clouds hang tough much of the day, and patchy black ice is possible area-wide as temperatures fall to near or below freezing. Temperatures will only climb into the mid and upper 30s with wind chills below freezing all day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing is expected, and temperatures will fall accordingly. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s, and any leftover wind could create wind chills in the upper teens.

WEEKEND: Expect nearly a full supply of sunshine both days – a welcome sight after soggy, gray days! Highs will reach the 40s Saturday and the middle 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly tranquil weather will continue with near seasonal early February weather. Each day should see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.