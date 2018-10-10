Cold Front Arrives; Michael To Impact Florida Coast Today.

MICHAEL: Hurricane Michael is now a major hurricane and will make landfall later today, likely near Panama City Beach. Michael will bring catastrophic storm surge, extremely high winds, and flooding to the Florida panhandle.

TODAY: A cold front pushes through our area from the west. Because we are on the periphery of the hurricane, there is general sinking motion in our area ahead of that cold front, and that sinking motion will limit shower and storm coverage some. However, a few showers and storms will still likely pop up this afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will be around 50%. A few lingering showers will be possible overnight, mainly before 2 am. Lows in the mid 60s.

THU/FRI/SAT: Sunny to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday nights and mid 50s Saturday night.

SUN/MON: Temperatures climb into the upper 70s up to around 80° on Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A cold front begins to approach from the northwest, bringing with it a slight chance of showers, especially in the far northern parts of our area. Rain chance around 20%. The cold front pushes through the area on Monday, bringing scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s Monday, with a rain chance around 40%.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.