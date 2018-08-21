Cold Front Brings More Pleasant Weather.

TODAY: The cold front that brought severe storms across our area last night will pass through our area this morning, bringing with it a drier, more comfortable airmass. Prior to the frontal passage, an isolated shower will be possible, but that chance will end by mid morning. Winds out of the south in the morning, shifting out of the northwest in the afternoon and evening. Winds could gust to 20 mph. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with dewpoints starting in the low 70s this morning dropping into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Heat index in the low to mid 90s. Picture perfect overnight, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 60s.

WED/THU: Warm, but fairly comfortable through the mid week. Highs around 5 degrees below average for this time of year, in the upper 80s, under mostly sunny skies. Light northerly breezes will keep things comfortable. Dewpoints will drop into the mid 60s Wednesday and low 60s Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s, around 5-10 degrees below average.

FRIDAY: As an upper level ridge builds in across the area, humidity begins to build back in and winds shift back out of the south-southeast. High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dewpoints climb back into the upper 60s. The heat index climbs to the mid 90s in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

SAT/SUN/MON: A more typical summer pattern emerges into the weekend as the upper level ridge builds. High temperatures remain in the low 90s, around average for this time of year. Daily pop up downpours will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight lows will be back to average as well, in the low 70s.