Cold front for our Friday; cool & nice holiday weekend ahead

SUMMARY: A cold front approaches our area this Friday as we are waking up to showers/thundershowers moving into the area. Not expecting a complete washout, but chances of showers and storms will remain through the afternoon. The front will bring in unseasonably cool air and less humid conditions for the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. Enjoy the amazing weather because we will warm back up next week, with an increased chance in afternoon summertime shower and storms.

FRIDAY: A dying squall line this morning is bringing showers and thundershowers with gusty winds and heavy downpours. As the afternoon goes on, more showers and storms will develop, but coverage will be scattered in nature. Storms could have some gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. SW winds 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The cold front will push in much drier and cooler air for Friday night. Very comfortable temperatures are expected, with winds switching to the NW. Some low clouds may build in overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Much cooler and well below average. There will be low clouds which may linger for much of the day. Highs only in the mid 70s. Please go outside and enjoy the weekend!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Even cooler than Friday night. Those low clouds will clear out as the night goes on, and NW winds will funnel in very cool air. Expect a low around 50 degrees, with some spots possibly reaching the upper 40s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: The rest of the Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s Sunday & Memorial Day Monday. Nights will be very comfortable with overnight lows in the mid 50s. A nice treat in late May!

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A mix of clouds & sun. On-and-off chances those summertime afternoon showers & storms can be expected Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

MIDWEEK: Mid to upper 80s stick around through the end of the week with rain & storm chances for Thursday.

