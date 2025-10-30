Cold night, comfortable Halloween

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clearer and drier conditions to end the week. Spooky overnight lows will have us all bundling up tomorrow morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Since the clouds have cleared away, temperatures tonight are going to become quite chilly. Overnight lows will fall into the middle to upper 30s across the corner. Patchy frost is possible, if you care about any outdoor plants maybe cover or bring them inside.

HALLOWEEN: Starting the morning COLD. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Conditions are staying clear and sunny for the end of our week. Parents may need to consider jackets or other layers for Trick-or-Treating. Temperatures are expected to get cool quickly into Friday night. If you are heading to high school football games, consider layering as well. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s, as clouds begin pushing back in.

WEEKEND: Clouds will continue to increase throughout the morning. The chance for scattered showers will push across the corner throughout Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 60s throughout the weekend. Isolated rain chances are possible to continue Sunday.