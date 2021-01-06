Cold rain Thursday, watching Monday

The weather pattern that we’re in right now is supportive of winter weather, but there are still lots of questions about what could happen. What we do know is that it will rain Thursday as colder air moves in. That colder air will stick with us into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will increase through the day, leaving us overcast by lunchtime. However, we aren’t expecting rain today. Highs will be in the mid 50s with a light southeasterly wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will continue with some showers developing by sunrise. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Showers will continue off-and-on through the day Thursday and even into Thursday night. Some rain could be heavy at times, but no strong or severe storms are expected. As colder air moves in Thursday night, a few flakes could mix in north of I-22 by midnight. Most of us will not see any snow and any snow that does fall won’t stick.

FRIDAY: A few showers or flurries could last into early Friday morning, but most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. Highs only in the low 40s. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: This is the point in the forecast where a lot of question marks exist. Sunday and Monday will certainly be cold with highs in the low and mid 40s and morning lows in the 20s and 30s. We’ll also likely be cloudy both days. A storm system will be moving out of Texas and generally toward our direction. Indications are right now that the system will stay in the Gulf of Mexico and we’ll get a whole lot of nothing. However, there is the potential for the storm to track a bit farther north which would bring us some showers and maybe some snowflakes Monday. As of now, don’t bet on snow, but we’ll be watching the trends.

