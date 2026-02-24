Cold start will warm back up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be on a gradual climb through the next few days. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday evening.

MONDAY NIGHT: It is going to be another very cold night for NE MS and western AL. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 20s, with potential for some upper teens! BRRR! Luckily, the wind will be calm.

TUESDAY: Slightly warmer. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 50s. There will be a wind shift, pulling from the SSW for a “warm” breeze. The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, as moisture begins filling back North. Overnight lows will be slightly more comfortable than Monday night, in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Continuing the climb in afternoon highs. Expecting to be in the upper 60s, possibly some lower 70s. Clouds will continue to increase through the middle of the week, ahead of a late evening chance for rain to pick back up. Comfortable lows, despite rain potential, in the middle 50s.