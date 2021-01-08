Cold weekend, snow possible Monday

SUMMARY: A cold weekend is on tap with highs mainly in the 40s and lows in the 20s. An area of low pressure could produce snow in our area Monday with some accumulations possible. Temperatures will moderate back into the 50s by the middle of next week.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds NW 4-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY: Cloudy with areas of snow. We’re forecasting anywhere from ZERO to 2” of accumulation in the WCBI coverage area with some higher totals over 3” possible. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s should prevent any major issues on roads during the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Lingering moisture on roads could freeze up and cause some slippery spots, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App