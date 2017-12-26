Colder Weather Ahead. Wintry Mischief?

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny today. Cool, with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight, clouds fill in. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. Any precipitation that would occur overnight would hold off until after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Models continue to indicate some moisture in the morning hours on Wednesday. That, coupled with the cold air in place, could lead to some wintry precip. Dry air will be a factor here, and it is certainly possible we are cloudy and cold with no precipitation at all Wednesday morning. However, there is a small chance (around 20%) for some light freezing drizzle, rain, and sleet on Wednesday morning. This activity would be very light and scattered. We remain cloudy Wednesday afternoon with temps climbing into the low 40s. Lows drop to around 30° overnight.

THU/FRI: Cool and cloudy Thursday becoming mostly sunny Friday. Lows in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of precipitation on Sunday. It’s a bit too early to say whether this would be rain, or something wintry, but we can’t take anything off the table just yet. Highs in the upper 30s, with overnight lows dropping to around 20°.

NEW YEARS DAY: The first day of 2018 will be quite cold, with highs in the low 30s.