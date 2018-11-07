Colder Weather On The Horizon

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely in the morning and early afternoon, then becoming more isolated in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 60s. More scattered showers develop overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

THU/FRI: Staying cool with highs in the 50s and 60s Thursday and low to mid 50s Friday. Showers remain in the forecast through the work week. Lows in the 40s Thursday night, then low 30s Friday night with widespread frost and a light freeze possible.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: Drier weather and sunshine returns, but we stay cool with highs in the 50s. Lows likely to dip below freezing area-wide Saturday night. Clouds build in Sunday night and lows stay in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers look possible to kick of the work week next week. A significant cold blast is possible by mid-week as well.