Columbus Air Force Base provides tour for local media

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We got an insider’s peek at the Columbus Air Force Base Monday afternoon.

Base personnel welcomed local media for a look at one of the area’s largest employers does on a daily basis.

Visitors got a chance to go out on the flight line, and see military K-9’s in action.

They even got a chance to try out some of the equipment used by pilot trainees.

It’s part of the Air Force’s outreach to the base’s neighbors.

Today the tour was about us connecting with our community what we’re trying to do here is just emphasize The connect part of our bases mission,” said 2nd Lieutenant Steven Dean.

Columbus Air Force Base plans on making the tour an annual event.