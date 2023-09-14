Columbus allocates 3% raise for city workers and more in FY 2024 budget

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus officially has a budget for fiscal year 2024.

The City Council approved the $26 million spending plan at a meeting Thursday.

The FY 2024 budget included a 3% across-the-board raise for city workers, as well as increases in the pay scale for the police department. Starting pay for new hires and those with one year on the job is going up to $40,000 a year.

There are also two new administrative positions, including a grant manager for the city and a full-time assistant for the director of the Trotter Convention Center.

City leaders worked hard to balance current needs while also having a little pad to set aside for long-term and recurring expenses.

“We also are trying to do what we can over time to build a capital budget, so that we can deal with the roof and some things that came up today. It’s critically important for cities to have a significant budget in their capital. City’s never had that. We’re trying to do all those things while we also are covering the costs of the day-to-day needs of the city,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The budget did not require a tax increase.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter