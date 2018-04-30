Columbus and Lowndes County feud over soccer complex

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus and Lowndes County are at it again, but this time they’re disputing about the soccer complex.

The city accuses the county of planning to stop city soccer teams from playing at the county-owned soccer fields downtown.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Robert Smith and Columbus Recreation Authority Director Greg Lewis wrote a letter to the Dispatch editor saying county supervisors were planning on taking up the agenda item in Monday’s meeting.

A vision for recreation was on Monday’s board of supervisor’s agenda, but was withdrawn from discussion.

County leaders are denying the city’s claims.

Hear from both sides tonight on WCBI at 5 and 6.