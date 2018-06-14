A Columbus business opens its doors with a celebration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus celebrates a new business opening its doors.

A grand opening took place for the Pathway Healthcare clinic earlier Thursday evening.

It’s an addiction treatment center and is located in the Allegro Plaza Suite.

The facility and a team of specialists work to help those with drug and alcohol addiction.

The Governor’s Opiod and Heroin Task Force Vice Chair, Dr. Randy Easterling, made a special appearance.

There are several Pathway clinics located across the south.