A Columbus business opens its doors with a celebration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus celebrates a new business opening its doors.
A grand opening took place for the Pathway Healthcare clinic earlier Thursday evening.
It’s an addiction treatment center and is located in the Allegro Plaza Suite.
The facility and a team of specialists work to help those with drug and alcohol addiction.
The Governor’s Opiod and Heroin Task Force Vice Chair, Dr. Randy Easterling, made a special appearance.
There are several Pathway clinics located across the south.