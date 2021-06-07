Columbus Challenger League has provided a place for individuals with disabilities to play baseball for more than 20 years

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Challenger League baseball games aren’t played with a state championship or super-regional appearance on the line, but they are every bit as important.

“Children can come out and play and have fun in their own world,” says Jessica Walker, whose 10-year-old daughter plays in the league.

Got another ⚾️ story for you today. This one is about the Challenger League in Columbus, which provides a safe place where individuals with disabilities can just have fun and enjoy the game of baseball. Tune in to @WCBINEWS tonight at 6 for the story! pic.twitter.com/28GILsyfXa — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) June 7, 2021

In Propst Park on summer nights in Columbus, the significance of what’s happening on the diamond is less about the game itself and more about the people playing it.

“I’m doing great right now,” says 27-year-old Peter Jones, who has been playing with the league since he was 5 years old. “Yes, doing great.”

The Challenger League provides a safe place for individuals with disabilities to call their own. A place where players of all ages can come together.

“It builds confidence, it builds friendship, lifelong friendships,” says Peter’s mother Norma. “People he met here 22 years ago and they are still friends now.”

For more than 20 years, the Challenger League has been in the Golden Triangle, providing a place to play baseball out under the lights for those who otherwise may not have gotten a chance.

Ben Fowler says his favorite part is stepping up to the plate.

“I’m a good batter, I’m great at it,” he says. “I might be coaching next year but I don’t know.”

The games last two innings, everybody gets the chance to bat and every player for each team will go out in the field. There are no outs and no keeping score.

“Every time I come out here I get chills on my arms,” says Shane Oglesby, one of the coaches. “Just to see the smile on the participants’ faces and also their parents as well.”

For Jessica and husband Chris Walker, they say it’s a joy just to see their 10-year-old daughter Aleigha get the chance to be a kid.

“She’s able to kind of express herself in an area where kids are similar in her situation to where they can kind of relate and get along,” Chris says. “It gives her the chance to be herself.”

The Challenger League is designed to be a place where players and their families can focus on their abilities – rather than their disabilities.

“It’s a place where we fit, where we belong and get to have a good time and see friends and in just enjoy life,” says Norma. “This is wonderful. I thank the people that put the league together.”