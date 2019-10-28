Columbus child recovering after being found lifeless in pool

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus child is being described as a “miracle of recovery” after being found lifeless in a pool Saturday.

Columbus city spokesman Joe Dillon said the mother reported the three-year-old is now eating, breathing, and talking on his own.

The mother said the child is still in the intensive care unit, but hoped to move him to a room later Monday. The child reportedly is showing no signs of the incident, except for a treatable infection from the water.

The accident happened on Springdale Drive in East Columbus just before noon, according to Dillon.

Columbus Fire and Rescue and the Columbus Police Department found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency personnel immediately provided medical treatment.

Dillon said firefighters transported the child to Baptist Memorial Hospital by firetruck after discovering no ambulances from Columbus were available.

The child was later taken to University Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance because of high winds grounding all emergency helicopters for medical transportation.