Columbus city council meetings moving to virtual viewing only

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city council meetings will be virtual viewing only until further notice.
The city made the announcement today, based on advice from local medical officials.
Meetings will be streamed on Facebook, the city’s web page, Boxcast, and a new YouTube Channel.
The YouTube channel will be available later this week.
Mayor Keith Gaskin’s weekly press conferences will continue with modifications for social distancing and mask-wearing.
Council members and department heads can attend city council meetings virtually.