Columbus City Council places freeze on hiring, spending; cuts employees hours due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — As Mississippi slowly reopens for business, the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy will take time to fix.

Tuesday morning, Columbus City council approved cost-saving measures for the city and new rules for businesses.

And with an anticipated 40 percent decrease in sales tax revenue due to the pandemic, Columbus Mayor Robert Smith hopes the new measures can save over $1.5 million by the end of the year.

Beginning May 4th through July 31st, city employees will work four days and only 30 hours a week.

Mayor Smith said this decision was not easy.

“Anytime you reduce an individual hours and reduce their salary, it affects their livelihood and their families,” said Smith. “So that was a difficult decision to make. Even though their hours were reduced, at the same time, they were more receptacle by being allowed to stay and work for four days rather than five days.”

Both the fire and police department will not see a loss in hours, but will see a freeze on new hires.

“We talked about the police department which they were budgeted for 64 so that’s 54,” said Smith. “With the fire department they were budgeted for 70, they are at 60, so we’re putting a freeze on there.”

Mayor Smith said there will also be a freeze on all spending and travel, unless it’s for emergency.

In a move that impacts businesses, face masks are required for all restaurant and retail employees or a fine will be issued.

Glenn Baldwin, owner of Glenn’s BBQ and Fish in Columbus, said he makes sure his employees are following all health guidelines at all times.

“We just wanted to be safe,” said Baldwin. “We want our customers to know that we are being safe. We’ve been blessed we have done really well and we’ve been really safe and customers are coming in and appreciating the mask and the gloves.

As for curfew in the city, Mayor Smith said it will begin from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the time being.