COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A two car crash sent at least one person to the hospital Monday morning in Columbus.

The crash happened on Highway 82 east, just before 10 a.m.

The front-end of a maroon Ford car had heavy damage.

A white truck had rear-end damage.

Witnesses said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Columbus Police are investigating the accident.