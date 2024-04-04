Columbus drug dealer back in jail awaiting sentencing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus drug dealer is back in the Lowndes County Jail, at least until he finds out where he’ll be serving his prison sentence.

Christopher Reshad Rice stood trial for trafficking fentanyl and felony possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone back in February.

However, on the second day of that trial, Rice was a no-show.

In spite of his absence, the case continued, and a Lowndes County jury found him guilty on all counts.

Rice remained on the run until Wednesday when agents with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s STING Unit caught up with him in Columbus.

Rice will remain in jail until the next Circuit Court term in Lowndes County when Judge Michelle Easterling will sentence him.

