COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Candidates for Columbus City Council took to the podium to explain their plans for the Friendly City if elected.

The candidate forum took place at the Exchange Club meeting at Lion Hills Thursday.

Speakers covered a range of topics like infrastructure, the city’s budget, Public Works, and the police department.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice in the upcoming general election in June.