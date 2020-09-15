Columbus Family searching for loved one missing since July

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — It has been a long two months for the family of 39-year-old James Ryan Taylor who has been missing since July 14.

“He came by and I got supper,” said his mother Laura Taylor. “I didn’t cook that night just got Captain D’s, he liked Captain D’s. And he ate and showered and he come out joking you know just his little crazy self.”

- Advertisement -

But she wasn’t prepared for what would happen next.

According to Columbus Police Department, James was last seen driving a silver Ford Fiesta, license plate number LTE-7723.

Police said a family member talked to him on the phone around 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. the next morning.

A family friend also said they saw him around that time but did not say where.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said this case has come with many dead ends.

“Right now we need good factual leads some credible information for us to investigate,” said Chief Shelton. “We are working with the Lowndes County Sheriff‘s Department, we have got together and we put our heads together to try to form some strategies. We are working just as hard as we can to try and bring some closure for this incident.”

And while law enforcement continues their investigation, Laura is remaining hopeful.

“I think well, he told me he was going to see me later,” said Laura. “So I kind of think he’s going to come back you know. I just hope that they can find him and that he is okay and everything will be fine.”

If you or anyone has any information on James whereabouts, you’re asked to call Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.