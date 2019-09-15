COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The streets of downtown Columbus were filled with smoke Sunday afternoon as firefighters responded to a call from a local restaurant.

Columbus Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Gibson said his crew responded to a call from Café On Main around 5:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The restaurant is located at the intersection of 5th Street and Main Street.

Smoke appeared to be rising from the basement of the café where firefighters said the kitchen is located.

“We got dispatched here to the basement of Cafe on Main for a possible fire in the basement. Once we got crews inside, they done their investigations. We found out that there was a fire in the oven previously and it’s all contained to the oven its self,” said Gibson.

No one was injured in the fire.

The incident is still under investigation.