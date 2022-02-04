COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus has a new chief operating officer and moves are made to fill other positions.

The city council met this morning to interview and discuss hiring Jammie Garrett.

In executive session, city leaders could be heard having a heated exchange in the conference room where they were meeting.

Once out of executive session, Mayor Keith Gaskin had left city hall and Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens then ran the meeting.

The council voted 4 – 0 to offer Garrett the COO position. She later accepted for one hundred thousand dollars a year.

The Council also voted to increase the salary for the still vacant Chief Financial Officer post to $100,000 a year as well and to re-post the vacancy in hopes of getting new applicants.

Councilmen also changed the city’s organizational chart to have the COO and CFO report directly to the Mayor.

Gaskin says he spoke with Garrett and is pleased to welcome her to Columbus.

Garrett reportedly worked with Richard Swartz.