COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – All across the nation, small towns competed to see who has the best small town cultural scene.

And our very own Columbus snagged a top 10 spot, coming in at #6.

USA Today experts originally nominated 20 towns and from there, let the people decide.

To qualify, towns must have a population of less than 30,000.

Congrats Columbus!