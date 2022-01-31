Columbus leaders asked to consider city marshal position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus leaders are being asked to consider a new position, city marshal.

Multiple sources tell WCBI that a letter was drafted by the city attorney on behalf of Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The letter reportedly tells the city council it will consider a city marshal position during tomorrow night’s city council meeting.

That discussion is expected to take place in the executive session.

Our sources did not know what a job description or duties would look like for this position if it were approved.

It was also unclear when this person might take office.

Reportedly, the town’s charter allows for a city marshal.

Mayor Gaskin was unavailable for comment this afternoon for this story.