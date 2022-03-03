Columbus Light and Water read to Stokes Beard Elementary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Light and Water put down the bills and picked up a book to read to the students over at Stokes Beard Elementary on Wednesday.

A team member from the utility company dressed up one of Doctor Suess’ most iconic characters, Cat in the Hat during the reading.

CLW says this was an opportunity to encourage more reading and improve reading comprehension among children.

Columbus, Light, and Water has partnered with Stokes Beard Elementary for events since last October’s Fall Carnival.