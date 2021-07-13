Columbus man accused of hitting a deputy at a homicide scene

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of hitting a deputy at a Lowndes County homicide scene.

21-year-old Jakolby Brooks is charged with simple assault on a law enforcement officer, failure to obey a police officer, and no driver’s license.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says investigators were trying to secure the area where 22-year-old Quinshawn Lucious was shot to death when the incident occurred.

Hawkins tells WCBI the deputy went to arrest Brooks for an unknown offense when the melee started on Swedenburg Circle this past Friday.

The deputy had a minor injury to his lip.

Bond for Brooks was set at just over 20,000 dollars.