Columbus Native Advocating For Removal Of Confederate Monument

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- On Monday, a Columbus native held a peaceful protest by himself advocating the confederate monument outside the Lowndes County Courthouse to be removed.

John Lewis drove from Austin, Texas back to the Friendly City in hopes of bringing about change.

Lewis held different signs while walking around the statue, shedding light on why he thinks the confederate monument needs to come down.

He said the statue points to a dark and hurtful past for many people and isn’t reflective of where the state currently stands.

“After a while all eyes in this nation are going to be on the state of Mississippi, and it needs to be in small towns like this they don’t have a voice,” said Lewis. “All other states and countries have taken down their monuments and a big bubble is going to get smaller here in Mississippi, so we better take action now and quit dragging our feet about it because it needs to be done.”

Lewis said he’s going to continue protesting in front of the monument every day until it gets removed.