COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused purse snatcher is quickly arrested after knocking a woman to the ground.

26-year-old Johnathan Hendrix of Columbus is charged with robbery.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says an off-duty officer heard a description of Hendrix and spotted him a short time later.

The officer remained near Hendrix until other cops could arrive to make the arrest.

Hendrix remains in jail tonight.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the incident happened at Cadence Bank, this morning.

Shelton says the victim was in the parking lot when she was allegedly approached by …

The victim was shoved to the ground while wrestling for her purse.

She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.