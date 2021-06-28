MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend in Macon.

22-year-old Christopher Wicks is charged with murder.

He was denied bond this morning and remains in the Noxubee County jail.

Macon police were called to Cedar Creek Apartments on Sunday afternoon about a stabbing.

Police Chief Davine Beck says 21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks was stabbed multiple times.

Wicks was arrested at the scene.

Brooks later died at the hospital.

Chief Beck encourages anyone who is in an abusive relationship to find help and get out.

“It’s only going to get worse. Once when you don’t call the police you empower these guys. They figure they can do it again, and they figure you not going to call law enforcement again and they will continue to do it,” said Macon Police Chief Davin Beck. “It’s only going to get worse. It’s not going to get better. So, cut your losses and move on from these abusive relationships.”

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun says an autopsy will be completed at the state crime lab.