Columbus man charged with trafficking marijuana

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is facing drug charges after narcotics agents found thousands of dollars worth of marijuana.

47-year-old Henry Lee Mays, Junior is charged with trafficking marijuana.

The investigation began eight months ago, but agents with the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force found the drugs during a search of a home on 10th Avenue South on October 2nd.



They found around 20 pounds of high-grade marijuana and another 103 grams.

The drugs have a street value of about 46-thousand dollars.

Investigators say they could file more charges and make additional arrests in the case.